Just to follow up on our post from yesterday, the official White House transcript backs up that al Jazeera reporter Kimberly Halkett said to Kayleigh McEnany “okay, you don’t want to engage” and not “lying b*tch” at yesterday’s briefing:

White House transcript: https://t.co/PKfcNIyPnQ MS. MCENANY: Yes, you’ve gotten two questions, which is more than some of your colleagues. Yes. Q Okay, you don’t want to engage. — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) July 21, 2020

As we told you yesterday, Halkett denied it shortly after the briefing:

Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr — Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020

But it sure sounds like White House staff were split on the issue:

White House @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany says "my staff was 50-50," on whether a reporter muttered an insult against her. (The official White House transcript says the reporter did not.) "I'll give her the benefit of the doubt if she said she didn't say that," McEnany said. pic.twitter.com/cPZd2GkJTD — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 22, 2020

Tie goes to the . . . journo?

