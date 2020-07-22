Just to follow up on our post from yesterday, the official White House transcript backs up that al Jazeera reporter Kimberly Halkett said to Kayleigh McEnany “okay, you don’t want to engage” and not “lying b*tch” at yesterday’s briefing:

As we told you yesterday, Halkett denied it shortly after the briefing:

But it sure sounds like White House staff were split on the issue:

Tie goes to the . . . journo?

***

