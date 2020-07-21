It appears that one of the reporters in the room called Kayleigh McEnany a “lying b*tch” during today’s press briefing:

Here’s a different feed:

Others report hearing a “f*cking” in there as well:

So, who was she?

Update: The reporter, Kimberley Halkett says she didn’t call Kayleigh a “lying b*tch” and really said “okay, you don’t want to engage”:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

 

