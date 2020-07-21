It appears that one of the reporters in the room called Kayleigh McEnany a “lying b*tch” during today’s press briefing:

Did a reporter call @PressSec a “Lying b*tch” on national TV during a White House Press Briefing? pic.twitter.com/ODfMFpKl2c — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2020

Here’s a different feed:

I broke it down so you can hear it better. Our @PressSec was called a “lying bitch” on live television.

@ 6sec “Ok you’re a lying bitch” Today’s journalism at its finest.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/UBrcyM2olX — Kimberly Renée (@kimberlyrenee__) July 21, 2020

Others report hearing a “f*cking” in there as well:

I heard it. We all heard it. There is no planet on which it is okay to call @PressSec a “f_cking lying bitch” in the press room—and that reporter needs their credentials revoked. This is the hostility the press treats her with every single day and it's a disgrace. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 21, 2020

So, who was she?

So… Who was the reporter who called Kayleigh, a “Lying Bitch”? Whoever she is, she will soon have her own show in prime time, I’m certain. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 21, 2020

Update: The reporter, Kimberley Halkett says she didn’t call Kayleigh a “lying b*tch” and really said “okay, you don’t want to engage”:

Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr — Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.