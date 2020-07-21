It appears that one of the reporters in the room called Kayleigh McEnany a “lying b*tch” during today’s press briefing:
Did a reporter call @PressSec a “Lying b*tch” on national TV during a White House Press Briefing?
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2020
Here’s a different feed:
I broke it down so you can hear it better. Our @PressSec was called a “lying bitch” on live television.
@ 6sec “Ok you’re a lying bitch”
Today’s journalism at its finest.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/UBrcyM2olX
— Kimberly Renée (@kimberlyrenee__) July 21, 2020
Others report hearing a “f*cking” in there as well:
I heard it. We all heard it.
There is no planet on which it is okay to call @PressSec a “f_cking lying bitch” in the press room—and that reporter needs their credentials revoked.
This is the hostility the press treats her with every single day and it's a disgrace.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 21, 2020
So, who was she?
So… Who was the reporter who called Kayleigh, a “Lying Bitch”?
Whoever she is, she will soon have her own show in prime time, I’m certain.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 21, 2020
Update: The reporter, Kimberley Halkett says she didn’t call Kayleigh a “lying b*tch” and really said “okay, you don’t want to engage”:
Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr
— Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated.