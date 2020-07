In a response to Matt Lewis writing that it “would be a mistake” to purge all Republican lawmakers from the party if President Trump loses in November, Cheri Jacobus countered with “make them flee to the jungles of Argentina like the Nazis did after WWII”:

Purge them from the country. Make them flee to the jungles of Argentina like the Nazis did after WWII https://t.co/WKgARFCEc0

Here are the Republicans she’s calling Nazis by the way. From Lewis’ article:

It is against this backdrop that the Lincoln Project dropped a nuclear bomb in the form of an ad targeting Republican senators including McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, Martha McSally, and Thom Tillis, just to name a few.

“What the f*ck”?

cheri what the fuck https://t.co/uIp9OXRqAq — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 22, 2020

We’d really like to know which Republicans she wouldn’t “make” flee to Argentina:

Trump hatred makes you sound like an insane person. https://t.co/xaTDNyhIA9 — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) July 22, 2020

America’s two-party system has always been about assembling coalitions of like-minded voters, and the Republican party she’s envisioning believes in what exactly?

And if you challenge her, you’re “Vichy” Americans:

No, just saying "Purge them from the country. Make them flee to the jungles of Argentina like the Nazis did after WWII" is over the line, but have fun being you i guess https://t.co/urW0H8360J — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 22, 2020

“She is not ok”:

Blocking her because holy shit she is not ok pic.twitter.com/CJTbkzJM69 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 22, 2020

Even people who are at times critical of the president should book their plane tickets, too:

Absolutely deranged stuff here. https://t.co/jNjcLePXW4 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2020

This reads like someone who thinks it’s July 2016 instead of July 2020. https://t.co/pqDOUlSISL — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 22, 2020

She’s making a list, guys:

Enabler right here, folks. Learn their names. https://t.co/lLDLRO3p0k — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 22, 2020

Enjoy South America, Jerry:

Cheri has decided that I — a renowned Trump enabler — should be purged and forced to hide in an Argentinian jungle. Absolutely deranged stuff, although I could use a vacation. https://t.co/MPu08LXKuL — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2020

Broken, as in Humpty Dumpty and they’re never getting put back together again:

Trump broke these people, he really did. https://t.co/XoUympCpza — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 22, 2020

