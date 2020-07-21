To quote Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Here’s Greg Sargent on The Lincoln Project’s post-2020 strategy, which — NO SURPRISE — looks to take out other Republicans who they think enabled President Donald Trump:

1) Should progressives and liberals trust @ProjectLincoln? Are they full converts, temporary allies of convenience, or a Trojan horse virus that Dems should be wary of? I had a long, spirited talk with one of the group's founders. It got interesting.https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

ICYMI, they’re also going after GOP senators and governors this cycle:

2) Some news in here: @ProjectLincoln is planning to spend eight figures on ads in swing states between now and election day to lure GOP voters away from Trump and defeat GOP Senators. Importantly, this will include a big communication on vote-by-mail.https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

And this will continue because these true conservatives don’t like the way GOP senators treated Barack Obama:

3) Here's a fascinating bit of news: @ProjectLincoln will work *against* GOP Senators who try to obstruct Joe Biden's agenda, should he win the presidency. Founder @jwgop tells me the group is wary of any rerun of what GOP Senators did to Obama in 2009:https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx pic.twitter.com/kX5Jb03HvP — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

According to Sargent, the group will champion the late John Lewis’ voting rights initiative if/when Trump loses in November:

4) @ProjectLincoln regularly slams Trump's assaults on democracy and the rule of law. They put out a video on John Lewis. But does this commitment to democracy include continued support for *expanding* voting rights after Trump is gone? They say yes:https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx pic.twitter.com/0kX9cu9zOG — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

Cool, tax increases?

5) What will @ProjectLincoln do if a President Biden/Dem Congress raise taxes on the rich to fund a huge rescue package? Does @ProjectLincoln believe a remade GOP must move away from reflexive tax cuts for the rich? I did something crazy. I asked them:https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx pic.twitter.com/TIA8b8llHb — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

Whatever this group is, it’s not Republican any longer:

6) Note this interesting concession from @jwgop, founder of @ProjectLincoln. I asked what blame GOP bears for creating conditions for Trump's rise. He admits doing things like helping elect Jeff Sessions to the Senate was a "brick in the road" to Trump:https://t.co/Po7HE628Nx pic.twitter.com/rQE0zW3H6I — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 20, 2020

