Meanwhile, in Seattle today. . .

Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct…leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/7GYkDxAg9s — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

You mean attempting to set a police precinct on fire is not “peaceful”?

The protesters broke out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

At least one police officer was injured:

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

Video footage of the damage:

#SeattleProtests – Damage done to @SeattlePD East Precinct just now as protesters move across Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/IPYbWBilkz — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) July 20, 2020

And R.I.P. Amazon Go store:

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #seattleriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

Can we leave coffee shops out of this, please?

At 3/Pine, a large window has been smashed at Victrola Coffee Roasters. Other windows are spray painted and we’re hearing reports of more damage further south on Pine #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/JPP2WaxP6c — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

