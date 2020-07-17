Protesters in Chicago tonight tried — AND FAILED — to bring down a statue of Christopher Columbus:

Dude was able to climb statue get a rope around it. Ppl shouting to stop recording. pic.twitter.com/mGNBhyZvS8 — Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020

Cops eventually moved in to break up the crowd:

Moved in hitting ppl and press pic.twitter.com/iQggtCim1x — Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020

Complete with “OC spray”:

20 min ago? Swat here now. OC spray out. pic.twitter.com/EtT7rOxpgL — Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020

They then used bikes to separate the protesters from the monument:

Taking bikes CPD pushing ppl off wall. One said Trump2020. Thin blue line black and white mask. #Zhigaagoong #chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/ttz8lfeLYL — Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020

“Tons of protesters choking on pepper spray”:

Current scene here in #GrantPark by the #ColumbusStatue cops have regained control, tons of protesters choking on pepper spray #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/8VOcjZ7v52 — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) July 18, 2020

“The Columbus statue in downtown Chicago still stands”:

UPDATE: The Columbus statue in downtown Chicago still stands. Police have pushed protesters away. Things have calmed down. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) July 18, 2020

Earlier, the protesters attacked cops with bottles and fireworks:

Chicago Police attacked with bottles and fireworks by people who are at a Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/9rwZEOmcK4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 18, 2020

More of that here:

Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park pic.twitter.com/WCga8c47Ty — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 18, 2020

And an awesome clap-back from Kayleigh:

While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump. He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.https://t.co/OFBwDKveax https://t.co/QLhQnQn2eW — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 17, 2020

