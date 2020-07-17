Protesters in Chicago tonight tried — AND FAILED — to bring down a statue of Christopher Columbus:
Dude was able to climb statue get a rope around it. Ppl shouting to stop recording. pic.twitter.com/mGNBhyZvS8
— Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020
Cops eventually moved in to break up the crowd:
Moved in hitting ppl and press pic.twitter.com/iQggtCim1x
— Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020
Complete with “OC spray”:
20 min ago? Swat here now. OC spray out. pic.twitter.com/EtT7rOxpgL
— Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020
They then used bikes to separate the protesters from the monument:
Taking bikes CPD pushing ppl off wall. One said Trump2020. Thin blue line black and white mask. #Zhigaagoong #chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/ttz8lfeLYL
— Dominic Gwinn (@DominicGwinn) July 18, 2020
“Tons of protesters choking on pepper spray”:
Current scene here in #GrantPark by the #ColumbusStatue cops have regained control, tons of protesters choking on pepper spray #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/8VOcjZ7v52
— Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) July 18, 2020
“The Columbus statue in downtown Chicago still stands”:
UPDATE: The Columbus statue in downtown Chicago still stands. Police have pushed protesters away. Things have calmed down.
— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) July 18, 2020
Earlier, the protesters attacked cops with bottles and fireworks:
Chicago Police attacked with bottles and fireworks by people who are at a Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/9rwZEOmcK4
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 18, 2020
More of that here:
Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park pic.twitter.com/WCga8c47Ty
— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 18, 2020
And an awesome clap-back from Kayleigh:
While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city.
One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump.
He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.https://t.co/OFBwDKveax https://t.co/QLhQnQn2eW
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 17, 2020
