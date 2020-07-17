In a statement on Friday, Customs and Border Protection said their agents seen in a viral video detained a protester in Portland because they “had information indicating the person […] was suspected of assaults against federal agents or destruction of property”:

"CBP agents had information indicating the person in the video was suspected of assaults against federal agents or destruction of federal property. Once CBP agents approached the suspect, a large and violent mob moved towards their location. " pic.twitter.com/GcHDeT4tqC — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) July 17, 2020

This appears to be the video CBP is referring to:

Militarized Federal Agents from a patchwork of outside agencies have begun policing Portland (in rented minivans vans) without the explicit approval of the mayor, the state, or local municipalities. This is what that looks like in practice: pic.twitter.com/losap4SsgI — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) July 15, 2020

The man was later released with no charges filed:

The person who was detained was questioned and let go with no charges filed, a federal law enforcement source told @JackDate. — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) July 17, 2020

CBP head Mark Morgan defended his agency:

.@CBP will continue to arrest the violent criminals that are destroying federal property & injuring our agents/officers in Portland. CBP will restore and maintain law & order. pic.twitter.com/fYgzpTwPWh — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) July 17, 2020

Names were taken off the uniforms to protect the agents and their families:

Our personnel are clearly marked as federal LEOs & have unique identifiers. You will not see names on their uniforms b/c these same violent criminals use this information to target them & their families, putting both at risk. As Acting Commissioner, I will not let that happen! — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) July 17, 2020

DHS pointed to President Trump’s executive order as justification for the federal presence in Portland, which is not sitting well with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden:

Sen. Wyden says CBP's citation of Trump's executive order as a legal basis to police Portland is "absurd." https://t.co/qYQ09QfdF1 pic.twitter.com/OiSJLvKLfn — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) July 17, 2020

Oregon Dems are calling for an IG investigation:

UPDATE: Members of our Oregon Congressional delegation just announced that we are demanding an immediate Inspector General investigation into the violent actions of unrequested federal law enforcement officials here in Portland. We need answers NOW. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) July 17, 2020

As is Billy Williams, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon:

The U.S. Attorney for Oregon is now calling for an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security's actions in having officers nab people off Portland streets. Says there are TWO arrests that need to be looked into. https://t.co/4fTq5DeZMH — Ryan Haas (@ryanjhaas) July 17, 2020

FWIW, Williams was re-appointed to the position by President Trump in 2017:

Billy J. Williams has been the U.S. Attorney and the chief federal law enforcement official in Oregon since May 2015. Williams was re-appointed by President Donald J. Trump on November 17, 2017 to serve a four-year term. He was confirmed by the Senate on March 7, 2018 and his presidential commission was signed on March 13, 2018.

