Four NYPD officers, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, were injured today during dueling marches in front of City Hall:

Violence, not stopped:

Chief Monahan had actually taken a knee with Black Lives Matter protesters in June, but today he was attacked:

From 1010 Wins:

The march—which included community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement groups and congregants from faith-based institutions—ran into counter-protesters who’ve been camped outside City Hall to call for the NYPD to be defunded.

At least 37 people were arrested, including 23 men and 14 women, police said.

Video here:

And here's video from back in June:

Whoops.

***

