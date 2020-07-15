The director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro, penned this blistering op-ed that outlined all of the time Dr. Anthony Fuaci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on”:

An excerpt:

In late January, when I was making the case on behalf of the president to take down the flights from China, Fauci fought against the president’s courageous decision — which might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives.

When I warned in late January in a memo of a possibly deadly pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was telling the news media not to worry.

The White House is saying this morning that Navarro went “rouge” and Navarro owes him an apology:

And now there’s a journo meltdown in progress over the factual statements Navarro made, apparently out of school:

Or, maybe they’re mad Navarro was right about shutting down travel and declaring it a pandemic when the “experts” were saying the opposite?

Well, it’s not supposed to be subtle:

Is it “totally normal behavior” to give “experts” a pass when they were completely wrong?

Ah. Navarro can be criticized, but not Dr. Fauci:

“Kooky,” even:

Apparently, Navarro sent these talking points to the media before USA Today ran it as an op-ed:

