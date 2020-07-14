It’s about time!

CNN’s Jake Tapper took Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the woodshed in this fact-filled thread and called out the New York Dem for his failed handling of COVID-19:

NY state has lost more than 32,000 lives to COVID-19. So while it's great that the numbers have gone down, it's perplexing to see crowing, Cuomo going on Fallon, etc. No other state has lost as many lives, not even close. New Jersey is next with 17,000+https://t.co/aIphqXdWYz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

But before we post the rest of the thread, we’ll note that Tapper doesn’t mention the fact that CNN and Chris Cuomo had a role in propping up Gov. Cuomo FOR MONTHS:

this is very true! also weird that CNN kept allowing chris cuomo to interview his brother for jokey shenanigans as scores died from his missteps! https://t.co/Y6Fbv2Y2CU — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 14, 2020

CNN really has some explaining to do:

Hey. You should share this with your colleagues, Jake. @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/FcyzxQrPQ1 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 14, 2020

Better late than never?

Props to @jaketapper for being the first on his network to finally speak up about this. Must-read thread 👇🏽 https://t.co/HcI1qcuNZ0 — Jeremy C. Hunt (@thejeremyhunt) July 14, 2020

OK, with that out of the way, here’s the rest of the thread ==>

2/ Yes, this has been a major challenge for every leader, but New York's leaders do not have a success story to tell. It's been about missteps and late actions. From April: "How Delays and Unheeded Warnings Hindered New York's Virus Fight"https://t.co/rTUcF2fbWF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

3/ From April: "Seattle’s Leaders Let Scientists Take the Lead. New York’s Did Not"https://t.co/KO7vbl8ekZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

4/ There have been institutional failures of government from the White House on down. Empirically New York is one of the biggest failures in the U.S. From May:https://t.co/osWSVqrxiX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

5/ Then there's the whole nursing home disaster.https://t.co/okAd9xnAd0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

6/ There are many New York citizens put off by the crowing and the poster sales. It's great that the number have gone down, and I hope to God they stay there. But New York's leaders were late and made many mistakes; it's been an absolute tragedy. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

(This is the poster sales thing I'm referring to:) https://t.co/1vmtkfi9Fe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

NY Mag: "while the poster does include Cuomo’s three daughters, criticism of the president, and multiple quirky asides, it does not include references to the now more 32,000 New Yorkers who lost their lives to the virus,… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

NY Mag: "…Cuomo’s failures to protect nursing-home residents in the state, his petty and counterproductive rivalry with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, or his initial and costly delay trusting public-health experts." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

***

Related:

‘What a complete garbage answer’: Janice Dean unimpressed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo accounting for nursing home deaths https://t.co/Ps92PJYdvH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 14, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Trump’s COVID scandal makes Richard Nixon and Watergate look innocent https://t.co/0nneI8dk0n pic.twitter.com/tNNUOAsMLy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2020

‘This can’t be real’: Guess what is (and more notably ISN’T) depicted on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new ‘pandemic poster’ https://t.co/exZAsDftsm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2020

ICYMI ==> ‘This is insane’: Poll showing tremendous approval in NY for Gov. Cuomo’s handling of coronavirus is drawing some skepticism https://t.co/63HGFgfVkT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 10, 2020