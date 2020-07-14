WH Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino posted this Ben Garrison cartoon to his Facebook page on Sunday that called Dr. Tony Fauci “cowardly” and accused him of leaking to journalists:

Garrison, if you recall, was pulled from a White House summit last year over one of his cartoons:

Trending

Kayleigh McEnany shot down rumors of a rift at the briefing yesterday:

But this cartoon was from before she said there was no rift, which ABC’s Jonathan Karl calls “even more remarkable”:

It sounds like we’ll be hearing about this all day today:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan ScavinoDr. Tony Fauci