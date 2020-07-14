With all the talk about how great New York is doing at present in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitchy regular AG noticed something familiar about the state’s curve:

On the left is NY's COVID-19 Curve. Does it look familiar? It should. It's exactly the curve that every health expert said we should desperately seek to avoid. That's exactly what the image on the right was meant to convey. The states spiking now are the second curve. pic.twitter.com/EU9tRoLy4v — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2020

We’ll expand it so you can see it better. Here’s the NY curve:

And here’s the worst-case scenario they warned us about. It’s. The. Same:

So spare us any congratulations for New York:

Now some people are celebrating because NY is on the other side of the curve everyone (rightly) agreed we should avoid and they are pretending that is a better outcome than states that are following the path of the second curve by peaking later and MUCH lower. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2020

These same people also won’t admit how badly Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio screwed things up:

The same people who were critical of Sweden's strategy are cheering NY for having an even worse curve. The only difference is NY's curve is a result of incompetence instead of an intentional strategy. And Sweden at least tried to protect their elderly. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2020

And if you look at Arizona, California, Texas and Florida, they’re all on what looks like the “flatten the curve” curve now:

You can see the exact comparison when looking at the hospitalization curves since they are a bit ahead of deaths as an indicator. NY/NJ vs AZ/CA/FL/TX pic.twitter.com/iOcdwlgfn9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2020

