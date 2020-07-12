Premier League star Wilfried Zaha tweeted earlier this morning that he was the target of racist abuse online from a fan of a rival club:

And this prompted an investigation by the West Midlands Police Department:

A few hours after the reported messages, these crack detectives solved the case and arrested a 12-year-old:

It’s like Sherlock Holmes comes to life!

“Great work,” everyone:

And they’re bragging about it, too:

