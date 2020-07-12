Premier League star Wilfried Zaha tweeted earlier this morning that he was the target of racist abuse online from a fan of a rival club:

Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020

And this prompted an investigation by the West Midlands Police Department:

Hi Wilfried, we are looking into who the owner of this account is and would encourage you to report it to your local police force too. — West Midlands Police – #StayAlert (@WMPolice) July 12, 2020

A few hours after the reported messages, these crack detectives solved the case and arrested a 12-year-old:

#ARRESTED| We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy. The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oFxBUvdtV1 — West Midlands Police – #StayAlert (@WMPolice) July 12, 2020

It’s like Sherlock Holmes comes to life!

Abominable story: Premier League star Wilfried Zaha tweeted he had received racist abuse, Klu Klux Klan images, and threats of violence via Instagram before a game today. Local Police have just announced Arrest of a 12-Year Old. Sickening on every level https://t.co/9QFiwp7myf — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 12, 2020

“Great work,” everyone:

great work, you locked up a 12-year-old for mean messages online https://t.co/zgtoYoK3dg — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) July 12, 2020

And they’re bragging about it, too:

Imagine boasting about arresting a 12 year old. https://t.co/1FAaODjW5X — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) July 12, 2020

