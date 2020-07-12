The Lincoln Project, having just raised $16.8 million, is reportedly set “to expand ground operations” and begin targeting other Republicans who have supported President Trump:

They will target “white suburban voters who consider themselves true Republicans to break from the president, according to interviews with more than a dozen anti-Trump advisers and allies who are involved in the planning”:

We do wonder what these “true Republicans” think of their targeting of Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley as well as media figures like Tucker Carlson:

Also on their list are “Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Thom Tillis (N.C.), and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.)”:

But if there plan is to air ads to piss off President Trump, maybe air them in DC and not in NC and AZ?

“Never give in!”:

