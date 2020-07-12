The Lincoln Project, having just raised $16.8 million, is reportedly set “to expand ground operations” and begin targeting other Republicans who have supported President Trump:

"Advisers to the Lincoln Project, which they say has about 30 employees and raised $16.8 million this quarter, will soon expand to include ground operations. They are coordinating over 2,500 volunteers in Michigan."

Story by @AshleyRParker & @costareports:https://t.co/zWVMmAItX9 — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) July 11, 2020

They will target “white suburban voters who consider themselves true Republicans to break from the president, according to interviews with more than a dozen anti-Trump advisers and allies who are involved in the planning”:

The movement aims to persuade “white suburban voters who consider themselves true Republicans to break from the president, according to interviews with more than a dozen anti-Trump advisers and allies who are involved in the planning.” https://t.co/NUUm59kMC7 — Amel A. (@amelscript) July 12, 2020

We do wonder what these “true Republicans” think of their targeting of Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley as well as media figures like Tucker Carlson:

With growing ambitions, a hit list: After 'dispatching' President Trump, the pro-Democratic Lincoln Project hopes to 'dispatch' others: Tucker Carlson, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, more. 'Our task won't be finished when Joe Biden takes the oath of office.' https://t.co/zs2zmG2x8Q pic.twitter.com/6BKKGzSiUc — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2020

Also on their list are “Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Thom Tillis (N.C.), and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.)”:

.⁦@ProjectLincoln⁩ coordinating over 2,500 volunteers in Michigan, and plan to next target Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Thom Tillis (N.C.), and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) https://t.co/RUxYUWwx5G — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) July 11, 2020

But if there plan is to air ads to piss off President Trump, maybe air them in DC and not in NC and AZ?

"Republican Voters Against Trump will air an ad during 'Fox News Sunday,' a program Trump watches, in NC and AZ highlighting 15 Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016 but will now vote for Biden. 'It’s okay to change your mind,' the ad ends. 'We did.'"https://t.co/p5WuahftHG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 12, 2020

“Never give in!”:

Proud to be having some impact. Even prouder that no one gave up 5 months ago, when Trump had been acquitted by Senate, GOP primary challengers had gotten no traction, Sanders was leading Democratic race, & Trump was favored for re-election. Never Give In!https://t.co/p5WuahftHG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 12, 2020

***