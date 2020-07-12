It appears NBA star LeBron James wants ESPN to lift the suspension of Adrian Wojnarowski after he tweeted the f-word at Sen. Josh Hawley:

As we told you earlier, Sen. Hawley himself criticized ESPN over the suspension:

.@espn don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake https://t.co/No0rG4mS1L — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 12, 2020

But Sen. Hawley has a different message now for LeBron. How about a “#FreeHongKong” tweet King James?

What stunning hypocrisy from LeBron, however:

The subtext here is amazing. LeBron apparently believes that Woj got a raw deal over Hawley, who was criticizing the NBA for not standing up to China. When LeBron was asked about China, he initially criticized Daryl Morey for speaking up about Hong Kong. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 12, 2020

He’s earned EVERY ONE of these responses:

So predictably hypocritical:@dmorey saying "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" to support human rights = UNEDUCATED!@wojespn saying "fuck you" to a Senator worried about Chinese influence in the US sports industry = NICE! Justice matters only when you don't lose money. https://t.co/HpqAXTHAcZ — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) July 13, 2020

China’s mouthpiece has spoken https://t.co/YlpiZ6aKTB — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 12, 2020

Free the Uighurs?

Free Tibet?

Free Hong Kong? https://t.co/nRXlHXGN7d — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 12, 2020

***

Related: