It appears NBA star LeBron James wants ESPN to lift the suspension of Adrian Wojnarowski after he tweeted the f-word at Sen. Josh Hawley:

As we told you earlier, Sen. Hawley himself criticized ESPN over the suspension:

But Sen. Hawley has a different message now for LeBron. How about a “#FreeHongKong” tweet King James?

What stunning hypocrisy from LeBron, however:

He’s earned EVERY ONE of these responses:

