SHOT. . .

CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 3: Wear a mask on the beach:

Want to stay healthy? Wear a mask. Want to keep your family safe? Wear a mask. Want businesses to come back? Wear a mask. Want to go out to bars and restaurants and beaches soon? Wear a mask. Want your kids’ schools to open? Wear a mask. Want freedom again? Wear a mask. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 3, 2020

CHASER. . .

CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 12: Except this beach:

Been waiting weeks to take this to the beach and dive in. And now I feel inappropriately dressed for the occasion. Obsessed @OfficialALT. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gT0viSE6sT — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 12, 2020

Well, it must be nice to lecture others on mask usage when you have an entire beach to yourself:

This explains so much. Mid July and no one else on her beach. When you live in a different world than the people you preach to and scold https://t.co/ZWfwd0sfBO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 13, 2020

Talk about living in a bubble!

