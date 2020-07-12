SHOT. . .

CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 3: Wear a mask on the beach:

CHASER. . .

CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 12: Except this beach:

Well, it must be nice to lecture others on mask usage when you have an entire beach to yourself:

Talk about living in a bubble!

