SHOT. . .
CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 3: Wear a mask on the beach:
Want to stay healthy? Wear a mask.
Want to keep your family safe? Wear a mask.
Want businesses to come back? Wear a mask.
Want to go out to bars and restaurants and beaches soon? Wear a mask.
Want your kids’ schools to open? Wear a mask.
Want freedom again? Wear a mask.
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 3, 2020
CHASER. . .
CNN’s S.E. Cupp on July 12: Except this beach:
Been waiting weeks to take this to the beach and dive in. And now I feel inappropriately dressed for the occasion. Obsessed @OfficialALT. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gT0viSE6sT
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 12, 2020
Well, it must be nice to lecture others on mask usage when you have an entire beach to yourself:
This explains so much. Mid July and no one else on her beach.
When you live in a different world than the people you preach to and scold https://t.co/ZWfwd0sfBO
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 13, 2020
Talk about living in a bubble!
