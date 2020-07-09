The West Vancouver Police Department tweeted out these photos asking for information on the driver “responsible for defacing a recently installed Pride crosswalk”:

Investigators would like to speak with the driver responsible for defacing a recently installed Pride crosswalk at 16th St. and Esquimalt Ave. If you have information, please call 604-925-7300. https://t.co/ywkNR4DMAv pic.twitter.com/ViW0ZxcxYN — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) July 8, 2020

So, they’re mad at him for just driving?

Wouldn't that also just be known as… driving? https://t.co/AJaHoiZoAA — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) July 9, 2020

We’d really like to see what crime was committed here:

"we would like to speak to the driver responsible for driving on a street" https://t.co/ZmfGOxb6wP — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 9, 2020

And we expect it will be this:

Hate crime charges in 3… 2… 1… https://t.co/En0actP9nw — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 9, 2020

“So insane”:

So insane that something on the road may have a tire track on it https://t.co/l9VlKd6vuA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 9, 2020

And now what?

Crosswalk update: We have identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. Thank you for those who have come forward with information. — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) July 9, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***