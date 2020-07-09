We saw this item in Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter last night on President Trump and the media:

Trump avoiding the WH press corps? Noting Trump’s recent lack of interactions with the WH press corps, Paula Reid of CBS asked Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, “Why hasn’t he answered questions for two weeks amid a pandemic?” McEnany sidestepped the Q. Later in the afternoon, Reid noted on Twitter, “Trump continued to ignore questions from reporters” during an event with Mexico’s president. Reid tried to ask: “Mr. President, Dr. Birx says we don’t know how Covid impacts children. How can you say it’s safe to send them back to school?”

You can watch the exchange here:

Noting Trump's lack of availabilities with the WH press corps, @PaulaReidCBS asks, "Why hasn't he answered questions for two weeks amid a pandemic?" (@PressSec didn't answer the question.)pic.twitter.com/4aP7PKfCjh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 8, 2020

These people really are unbelievable. First they refuse to air the president when he does speak to the press and now they’re pissed when he doesn’t give them access? For example:

CNN is not airing Trump’s Rose Garden statement and MSNBC just pulled away, noting that the president has been veering off into tangents. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 5, 2020

And other blue-checks don’t even want the president to answer question sin the first place:

Paula Reid of CBS asked @PressSec Wednesday, "Why hasn't [Trump] answered questions for two weeks amid a pandemic?" Riddle me this. If he did answer questions about the pandemic, would that help Americans understand what it is going on, or leave them worse off, information-wise? — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 9, 2020

He can’t win with them.

***