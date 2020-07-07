Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Laura Ingraham’s show last night that the U.S. is “looking at” banning the China-based social media platform TikTok:

Transcript here:

Sec. Pompeo also called out China for the “Orwellian assaults on the rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong people”:

In response to Sec. Pompeo, TikTok released this statement, noting they have an American CEO and saying “we have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked”:

Yeah, OK. India has already banned the app:

And TikTok is voluntarily pulling out of Hong Kong as the new national security law would force the company to give data to the Chinese Communist Party:

So, will that be good enough to keep the U.S. from banning the company? Stay tuned. . .

