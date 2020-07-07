Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson is under fire after he shared a fake Hitler quote to his Instagram page:
C'mon — if you're a follower of a Jew-hating UFO cult and you want to share Hitler quotes, at least share *real* Hitler quotes, not made-up ones! https://t.co/cqWweIsOUt
— Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 7, 2020
Here’s his “Hitler said” quote:
He later posted that people were taking his (fake) quote of Hilter the wrong way:
But then he crossed out the Hitler part and shared just the anti-Semitic part where the Jews have a plan for world domination:
DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part.
As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020
This is even too much for libs:
This Desean Jackson story is wild. Apparently he posted a quote that he believed to be from Hitler. This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 7, 2020
Buzzkill in progress:
I was prepared to defend DeSean Jackson after seeing he cited Louis Farrakhan and Daily Caller twerps were pretending to be concerned about bigotry by selectively and cynically focusing on anti-Semitism by a black man.
I click on the link.
…the guy quoted literal Hitler.
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 7, 2020
Jackson also posted a video clip from Louis Farrakhan on vaccines, adding a caption that Bill and Melinda Gates were “disgusting a**” people and that they should get the eventual coronavirus vaccine first:
So, will the media give him a pass on this?
If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.
— Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020
If you recall, the NFL’s Drew Brees was forced to apologize for a post where he *checks notes* defended the American flag:
DeSean Jackson pushed Farrakhan's anti-Semitic and anti-vaccination comments on his Instagram page today.
We'll see if he's forced to address it. Drew Brees was forced to repeatedly apologize for defending the American flag. via @peterjhasson https://t.co/x4Mwod9CHK
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 7, 2020
Well, at least Jackson didn’t wear a T-shirt nobody liked:
Football coach wears an OAN shirt and it's the biggest news of the day and leads to him losing $1 million of his salary.
Wide Receiver promotes Louis Farrakhan and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and it barely even trends on Twitter. https://t.co/G2v0HnIK2D
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020
