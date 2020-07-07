Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson is under fire after he shared a fake Hitler quote to his Instagram page:

C'mon — if you're a follower of a Jew-hating UFO cult and you want to share Hitler quotes, at least share *real* Hitler quotes, not made-up ones! https://t.co/cqWweIsOUt — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 7, 2020

Here’s his “Hitler said” quote:

He later posted that people were taking his (fake) quote of Hilter the wrong way:

But then he crossed out the Hitler part and shared just the anti-Semitic part where the Jews have a plan for world domination:

DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part. As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

This is even too much for libs:

This Desean Jackson story is wild. Apparently he posted a quote that he believed to be from Hitler. This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 7, 2020

Buzzkill in progress:

I was prepared to defend DeSean Jackson after seeing he cited Louis Farrakhan and Daily Caller twerps were pretending to be concerned about bigotry by selectively and cynically focusing on anti-Semitism by a black man. I click on the link. …the guy quoted literal Hitler. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 7, 2020

Jackson also posted a video clip from Louis Farrakhan on vaccines, adding a caption that Bill and Melinda Gates were “disgusting a**” people and that they should get the eventual coronavirus vaccine first:

So, will the media give him a pass on this?

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

If you recall, the NFL’s Drew Brees was forced to apologize for a post where he *checks notes* defended the American flag:

DeSean Jackson pushed Farrakhan's anti-Semitic and anti-vaccination comments on his Instagram page today. We'll see if he's forced to address it. Drew Brees was forced to repeatedly apologize for defending the American flag. via @peterjhasson https://t.co/x4Mwod9CHK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 7, 2020

Well, at least Jackson didn’t wear a T-shirt nobody liked:

Football coach wears an OAN shirt and it's the biggest news of the day and leads to him losing $1 million of his salary. Wide Receiver promotes Louis Farrakhan and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and it barely even trends on Twitter. https://t.co/G2v0HnIK2D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

