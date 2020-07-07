DeSean Jackson has apologized for posting the fake Hitler quote we told you about earlier this morning:

You see, he gets a lot of stuff from people and he didn’t know that quoting Hitler would be a problem:

I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.

The Eagles released a statement as well, saying “we have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts” and “we continue to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action”:

So, he got a “stern talking to”?

He literally quoted Hitler, or thought he did:

Do better, Eagles:

Prediction:

