DeSean Jackson has apologized for posting the fake Hitler quote we told you about earlier this morning:

You see, he gets a lot of stuff from people and he didn’t know that quoting Hitler would be a problem:

I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.

The Eagles released a statement as well, saying “we have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts” and “we continue to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action”:

So, he got a “stern talking to”?

The absolute state of the NFL: Drew Brees is forced to apologize 20 times for not disavowing the American flag DeSean Jackson gets a "stern talking to" for promoting Louis Farrakhan and quotes that he thought were from Hitler https://t.co/m4Q0fZOKCd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

He literally quoted Hitler, or thought he did:

"Regardless of his intentions?" What intentions does a person have when approvingly quoting (fake) Hitler to deny the existence of Jewish people? https://t.co/e9ZXqbPpU8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 7, 2020

Do better, Eagles:

Lifelong Eagles fan here. Come on, guys. Jackson quoted something he THOUGHT was from Hitler. I think it requires a slightly stronger response than "We talked to him." https://t.co/nPZTYWPhux — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) July 7, 2020

Prediction:

***

Related: