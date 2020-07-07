DeSean Jackson has apologized for posting the fake Hitler quote we told you about earlier this morning:
I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.
You see, he gets a lot of stuff from people and he didn’t know that quoting Hitler would be a problem:
The Eagles released a statement as well, saying “we have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts” and “we continue to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action”:
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 7, 2020
So, he got a “stern talking to”?
The absolute state of the NFL:
Drew Brees is forced to apologize 20 times for not disavowing the American flag
DeSean Jackson gets a "stern talking to" for promoting Louis Farrakhan and quotes that he thought were from Hitler https://t.co/m4Q0fZOKCd
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020
He literally quoted Hitler, or thought he did:
"Regardless of his intentions?" What intentions does a person have when approvingly quoting (fake) Hitler to deny the existence of Jewish people? https://t.co/e9ZXqbPpU8
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 7, 2020
Do better, Eagles:
Lifelong Eagles fan here. Come on, guys. Jackson quoted something he THOUGHT was from Hitler. I think it requires a slightly stronger response than "We talked to him." https://t.co/nPZTYWPhux
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) July 7, 2020
Prediction:
Soooo, nothing. You're gonna do nothing. https://t.co/NZ0Qo2ruxM
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) July 7, 2020
***
