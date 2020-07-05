An 8-year-old girl was shot in killed in Atlanta last night after the car she was riding in was stopped by an armed mob standing guard near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer earlier this month:

A family turned off an interstate in Atlanta and a mob surrounded the car and started shooting. An 8 year old killed. https://t.co/rEq8ZiI113 — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) July 5, 2020

From CBS 46:

According to police, the child was riding in a car with her mom and an adult friend when car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were blocking the entrance. Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times including the shot that hit the child.

WHY ISN’T THIS THE TOP NEWS STORY IN AMERICA?

How is this death of an 8-yo girl in Atlanta not one of the top stories in America right now? "The shooting happened in the same area as the deadly shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a former Atlanta Police officer last month."https://t.co/T6SPrgbowC — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 5, 2020

This is heartbreaking:

Parents of 8-year-old killed last night: "They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child." https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/xY0jj2o2sb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the killers:

#BREAKING: $10,000 Reward offered for information on the shooting death of 8 year-old Secoriea Turner: https://t.co/oa8QNkSHOF pic.twitter.com/D4B6AjuGSm — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms is asking these mobs to “clear out of that area”:

“If you want to be a part of a solution and not the problem, you need to clear out of that area,” says Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms of the chaotic scene near the site of a scorched Wendy’s where an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot. https://t.co/dCGOXIjKX8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 5, 2020

And “enough is enough”:

Police ID 8-year-old shot, killed; Atlanta mayor: ‘Enough is enough’ https://t.co/2pCVq7u3IB — AJC (@ajc) July 5, 2020

You can watch the news conference here:

Mayor Bottoms & Interim Chief Bryant speak on 8-year-old murdered over the holiday weekend. https://t.co/iCjls5QC47 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) July 5, 2020

