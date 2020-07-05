Earlier today we told you how Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she open to tearing down monuments to George Washington and that Mount Rushmore “was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans”:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: "The president at Mt. Rushmore was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans." pic.twitter.com/yUP4LqpLk9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2020

Yet in 2015 she said she dress up like Mount Rushmore to celebrate July 4 in 2016:

All dressd up as historic figures.I just coverd myself in Stars&Stripes.Next year I’m going as Mt.Rushmore! #Murica http://t.co/81LENocKij — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) July 4, 2015

So, what’s changed, senator?

"Remember that the President at Mt. Rushmore was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans who had actually been given that land during a treaty."

—Tammy Duckworth (July 5, 2020) I wonder what changed in the past 5 years… (This is why I love the Veepstakes btw) https://t.co/jnXtzGJGLe — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2020

What a phony.

