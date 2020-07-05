Earlier today we told you how Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she open to tearing down monuments to George Washington and that Mount Rushmore “was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans”:

Yet in 2015 she said she dress up like Mount Rushmore to celebrate July 4 in 2016:

Trending

So, what’s changed, senator?

What a phony.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mount RushmoreTammy Duckworth