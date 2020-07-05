CNN’s S.E. Cupp posted this “tough-love letter” to America where she said she’s “disappointed” and feels America has “let us down, and no amount of time outs or groundings have worked”:
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 5, 2020
FFS is this bad:
She writes like Biden dances https://t.co/pNadj0oF9k
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 5, 2020
This. All of this:
This is the most self-absorbed, tedious, sanctimonious drivel I have ever seen here. https://t.co/bef0y5F7VB
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) July 5, 2020
There’s a reason why we mock CNN:
I’m calling for a complete and total shutdown of CNN employees until we figure out what the hell is going on https://t.co/VRrgfrqGYZ
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) July 5, 2020
America, GO TO YOUR ROOM!
Oh noes she’s disappointed in us. How can we go on? https://t.co/nOyGPanIx0
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) July 5, 2020
And on Independence Day, no less:
I'm confused at why people who say Trumpism is a small angry minority still think America as a whole needs a self-flagellating scolding on Independence Day. https://t.co/iwPhlqfI4I
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 5, 2020
King George would certainly approve:
This is the kind of letter that King George would have written to Benjamin Franklin in 1777 https://t.co/F6IB1u6Djo
— Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) July 5, 2020
