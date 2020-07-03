Protesters in South Dakota have set up a roadblock in an attempt to keep Trump supporters from attending the fireworks at Mount Rushmore tonight:

Image: vehicles, #Indigenous demonstrators block the road. A sign reads, "You Are On Stolen Land" Our field correspondent reporting state troopers have given 1 verbal warning so far. Officers have metal handcuffs. Many #Trump supporters are waiting to get through the roadblock. pic.twitter.com/H9dDrWEuco — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) July 3, 2020

And they’ve removed the tires from vans blocking the road in an attempt to make them more difficult to move:

BREAKING: Protestors using vans to block entrance to Mt. Rushmore event. Removing tires creating physical barrier to event. pic.twitter.com/og0DND5FHH — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

Police have threatened arrests, but as of now the standoff continues:

Tires removed from vans creating physical barriers as they can no longer be driven. pic.twitter.com/b74hWLj3VW — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

We’ll keep you posted:

Protestors continuing to yell demands at law enforcement. Taunting Trump supports as well. — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

***