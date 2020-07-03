Protesters in South Dakota have set up a roadblock in an attempt to keep Trump supporters from attending the fireworks at Mount Rushmore tonight:

And they’ve removed the tires from vans blocking the road in an attempt to make them more difficult to move:

Police have threatened arrests, but as of now the standoff continues:

