Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s fireworks show at Mount Rushmore:

NEW – Kim Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top campaign official, tested positive for coronavirus in SD ahead of attending Mt Rushmore event, according to a person familiar w what happened. She was never was with POTUS, and neither was Don Jr., who tested negative. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

According to reports, neither Trump Jr., who tested negative, or Guilfoyle flew on Air Force One with the president:

BREAKING – Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in SD / was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore. Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on AF1 – @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 4, 2020

The couple will reportedly drive back to the east coast rather than fly:

Neither ever went to the event w Trump and didn’t travel on AF1. They’re expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact w others per the person familiar. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

Guilfoyle was at the Tulsa rally and in Phoenix for the Students For Trump event:

CNN's @JDiamond1 confirms that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She isn't at tonight's Mt. Rushmore event but has been at several other recent Trump events, including Tulsa and Phoenix. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 4, 2020

And according to the New York Post, the couple was at a party in the Hamptons four days ago:

.@NYPost 4 days ago: “A Hamptons insider was stunned to arrive at a house in Bridgehampton on Saturday night to find a packed party that looked ‘as if COVID had never happened’ — with Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle among the revelers.” https://t.co/a0Msm5PCGo https://t.co/N2RJJoe2nC — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 4, 2020

