Three years ago today, Chelsea Clinton warned that “experts say we have 3 years to get climate change under control”:

These experts say we have 3 years to get climate change under control. And they’re the optimists-The Washington Post https://t.co/ZCFGpiswXa

LOL:

This 3 year old tweet didn't age very well 😂 https://t.co/cLpYGgO5Df — ᴢᴀᴘʀᴜᴅᴇʀ ɪɴᴄ (@patricksavalle) July 3, 2020

This is good news though, right?

That three years expires today! After midnight tonight, quit trying to prevent imaginary CO2-induced bad weather! https://t.co/nMp6F3Byck — Tom Nelson (@tan123) July 3, 2020

So, even the optimists were wrong:

Bookmarked. See you in 2020. https://t.co/BIydsO8lwO — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 6, 2017

Of course, nobody on her side stopped taking those private jets:

If this were true, a lot fewer climate activists would be taking private planes to exclusive Swiss conferences. https://t.co/6JH7qNp6RK — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 6, 2017

How many times are we going to do this?

James Hansen, January 2009: Obama 'has four years to save Earth.' https://t.co/P4axLmA9Iv https://t.co/8BYmFDlV82 — Ed Driscoll (@EdDriscoll) July 6, 2017

If only we were so lucky:

Good. I can't wait to stop hearing about this. https://t.co/tSZrzq6frt — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) July 6, 2017

***