The recent Harvard grad who went viral earlier this week after saying in a TikTok video that she would stab anyone who said All Lives Matter has been fired from her job at Deloitte:

Harvard grad Claira Janover says she's lost Deloitte job over TikTok 'stab threat' https://t.co/8KfFX4lha9 pic.twitter.com/2X8gw6M0bt — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2020

She says she was making an analogy. From the NY Post:

“I’ma stab you,” the Connecticut native said in the video, zooming in tight on her face. “I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too.’” Janover, who contended that the message was an analogy rather than a serious threat, has since deleted that video, but said that she’s since received a deluge of threats against her own life and safety.

And she blames Trump supporters for losing her job:

When you learn that actions have consequences… pic.twitter.com/anHjNEG0yB — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 2, 2020

Listen, we get it. Cancel culture is awful:

I recognize that this is a wildly unpopular opinion but she just made a stupid analogy and doesn't deserve to have her life ruined over it. https://t.co/EOZsxDHC3a — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 2, 2020

In a perfect world, we wish this wouldn’t happen:

This is shameful @Deloitte. I’m sick of companies throwing employees under the bus and to the wolves. Deloitte needs to hear that. Over and over. This pattern of firings people over dumb tweets etc needs to end. https://t.co/s0Hx4njdYx — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 2, 2020

But, what did she think would happen? She spent four years at Harvard where there were multiple instances of students getting in trouble for their social media posts:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes 🤡🤡 https://t.co/oWe4n0Aqxi — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 2, 2020

If someone made an “analogy” of Black Lives Matters getting stabbed, we’re sure the reaction would have been the same, but from libs:

Hey kids, don’t post on social media about murdering people. That’s wrong. https://t.co/qpiT2lFKtE — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) July 2, 2020

Also, her job with Deloitte is one where she’d be in contact with senior people at their firms she’d be consulting with. Maybe don’t do TikTok videos at all?

Maybe a better fit for her would be a job at an accounting firm that helps people with stabbing as well as their taxes https://t.co/TbYJvThubL — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 2, 2020

It’s their rules, and now they’re pissed:

The left creates this cancel culture and it won’t end until they are forced to live by the rules they set. And “the right” didn’t cancel her. She posted a stupid video and her future employer saw it. https://t.co/WJ60zGzXW0 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 2, 2020

