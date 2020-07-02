The recent Harvard grad who went viral earlier this week after saying in a TikTok video that she would stab anyone who said All Lives Matter has been fired from her job at Deloitte:

She says she was making an analogy. From the NY Post:

“I’ma stab you,” the Connecticut native said in the video, zooming in tight on her face.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too.’”

Janover, who contended that the message was an analogy rather than a serious threat, has since deleted that video, but said that she’s since received a deluge of threats against her own life and safety.

And she blames Trump supporters for losing her job:

Trending

Listen, we get it. Cancel culture is awful:

In a perfect world, we wish this wouldn’t happen:

But, what did she think would happen? She spent four years at Harvard where there were multiple instances of students getting in trouble for their social media posts:

If someone made an “analogy” of Black Lives Matters getting stabbed, we’re sure the reaction would have been the same, but from libs:

Also, her job with Deloitte is one where she’d be in contact with senior people at their firms she’d be consulting with. Maybe don’t do TikTok videos at all?

It’s their rules, and now they’re pissed:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: All Lives MatterBlack lives matterHarvard