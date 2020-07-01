Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in lower Manhattan where protesters have set up their own version of Seattle’s CHAZ called the “City Hall Autonomous Zone”

In NYC to cover the Occupy City Hall protest for @townhallcom and people have set up a “No Pig Zone.” They are calling for the city to defund and/or abolish the NYPD. A sign says this is the “City Hall Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/NtMXPlR2LW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

They’ve set up a tent for medical supplies, food and water:

This is the tent part of the NYC CHAZ, where there’s medic, food, and water stations. pic.twitter.com/QoPBXB6yyG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

“Defund the police” isn’t enough, however. Now it’s “ruin their lives”:

One speaker at the NYC CHAZ said voting out members of the city council who are not in favor of defunding the NYPD is not enough, “ruin their lives.” pic.twitter.com/SdAUSBr56T — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

And, of course, they hate having their antics documented:

Some media members got harassed by some of the NYC CHAZers after they started to film someone who jumped onto one of their news trucks. The crowd was upset because they were worried the media filming that individual would delegitimize the movement. pic.twitter.com/QvXWFQmh79 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

Who wants to tell them that Shaquille O’Neil, a literal cop, is a major investor in Papa John’s?

Someone showed up to the NYC CHAZ in a Spider-Man costume and delivered Papa Johns pizza to the occupiers. pic.twitter.com/bhNbdiqlnH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

Remember, kids, there is still a pandemic:

A lot of pro-police defunding protesters are out this evening at NYC’s CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/vtGh4fGPi5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

What a nice group of people:

Crowd near NYC’s CHAZ chants: “NYPD! Suck my dick!” pic.twitter.com/ZDwwQAE6e4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

But there was dancing:

A protester dances in front of a line of NYPD officers outside of One Police Plaza. pic.twitter.com/Qtkhun8jTP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

But then the dancer called a cop a “f*cking black Judas”:

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

It looks like they’re setting up for the long haul:

Occupiers near NYC’s CHAZ are building a makeshift barricade in the street using nearby construction materials. pic.twitter.com/lN1BYS4iqr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

BUILD THE WALL!

NYC CHAZ occupiers have used the construction materials to block off multiple roads near city hall. pic.twitter.com/qhIxMxq8iu — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Cops, for now, seem to be letting it happen:

NYPD officers tell the crowd to back up after a few agitators got in some of the officers’ faces. pic.twitter.com/neybQOn0CV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Well, at least someone found a use for print media:

NYC City Hall occupiers trying to expand their perimeter and build makeshift barricades out of newspaper stands and garbage cans. pic.twitter.com/WpTe3FXAoH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

***