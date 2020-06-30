Ice Cube told Jake Tapper to “watch your mouth” after the Jewish CNN host dared to call out Louis Farrakhan as a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist”:
Watch your mouth Jake. https://t.co/DqTOr24Yb6
— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 29, 2020
Tapper was responding to the Fox Soul channel’s plan to broadcast a Farrakhan speech on July 4:
Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda? https://t.co/dmX7A6LSd2
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2020
That speech has since been canceled:
Fox Soul @foxsoultv Cancels Louis @LouisFarrakhan Farrakhan’s @July4thPBS July 4th speech- https://t.co/HQzlF44hnw. #Farrakhan @foxsoultv #July4th #MessageToTheWorld @AmericansAA @AntisemitismEye #racist #antiSemitic #antiwhiteracism @USEAntiSemitism #RaceBaiting
— theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 30, 2020
Now, we need to see these two fight it out over Twitter:
Fight fight fight https://t.co/F7s5NEWdCy
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 30, 2020
And what is Ice Cube going to do if Tapper does not shut his mouth?
Or what? Subject him to multiple viewings of 'Are We There Yet?' https://t.co/fKLHVA6N1q
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 29, 2020
This could get good:
Watch your mouth, Ice. https://t.co/gl1TRxrIst
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 29, 2020
Watch yours. Farrakhan is a racist homophobe. https://t.co/jpJGQD1wnt
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) June 30, 2020
There is one word that best describes a person who supports an antisemite. It’s “antisemite.” @icecube is one. https://t.co/wongBdigMW
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 30, 2020
