Ice Cube told Jake Tapper to “watch your mouth” after the Jewish CNN host dared to call out Louis Farrakhan as a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist”:

Tapper was responding to the Fox Soul channel’s plan to broadcast a Farrakhan speech on July 4:

That speech has since been canceled:

Trending

Now, we need to see these two fight it out over Twitter:

And what is Ice Cube going to do if Tapper does not shut his mouth?

This could get good:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ice cubejake tapper