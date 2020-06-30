Ice Cube told Jake Tapper to “watch your mouth” after the Jewish CNN host dared to call out Louis Farrakhan as a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist”:

Watch your mouth Jake. https://t.co/DqTOr24Yb6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 29, 2020

Tapper was responding to the Fox Soul channel’s plan to broadcast a Farrakhan speech on July 4:

Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda? https://t.co/dmX7A6LSd2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2020

That speech has since been canceled:

Now, we need to see these two fight it out over Twitter:

Fight fight fight https://t.co/F7s5NEWdCy — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 30, 2020

And what is Ice Cube going to do if Tapper does not shut his mouth?

Or what? Subject him to multiple viewings of 'Are We There Yet?' https://t.co/fKLHVA6N1q — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 29, 2020

This could get good:

Watch yours. Farrakhan is a racist homophobe. https://t.co/jpJGQD1wnt — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 30, 2020

There is one word that best describes a person who supports an antisemite. It’s “antisemite.” @icecube is one. https://t.co/wongBdigMW — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 30, 2020

***