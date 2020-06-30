The CDC released suggested grilling temperatures for your 4th of July BBQ, but we have an issue that guideline for steaks:
If you’re firing up the grill for #4thofJuly, use a meat thermometer to ensure meat reaches an internal temp. hot enough to kill germs.
✔️Hamburgers- 160°F
✔️Hotdogs- 165°F
✔️Chicken- 165°F
Find more tips to become a food safe grill master! #FourthOfJulyhttps://t.co/UNE1CYwrRF pic.twitter.com/A5zhztpzry
— CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) June 30, 2020
Sorry, CDC, but that’s just not going to happen:
145 degrees for steak? I'd rather die. https://t.co/Arv9KcUX42
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 30, 2020
We like our steak edible, thank you very much:
Great way to ruin your BBQ!
— Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) June 30, 2020
Take it off the grill at 125 and then let it rest for a few minutes to get up to the 130 range:
Pull that sucker at 125*
— Josh Cox (@joshuacox) June 30, 2020
Well, at least they haven’t BANNED BBQs — yet:
There is so much wrong in that one tweet.
— John Shinn (@JPShinn) June 30, 2020
***