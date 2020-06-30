The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz spent last night highlighting the TikTok feed of George and Kellyanne Conway’s 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, pointing out that a number of her posts are anti-Trump:

You can click here feed if you want to see the others, but shouldn’t a kid be out-of-bounds?

Lorenz is defending her tweets:

Well, sure. She can have her own political beliefs. But why is it anyone’s business?

Lorenz appears to believe it’s OK and she’s allegedly “talked to” Claudia about it:

Pro tip: Adults should not be messaging teens online, for any reason. What is the NYT policy about this?

But it’s her job, she argues:

Maybe get a parent’s permission first?

