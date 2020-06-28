WTF.

Karen Attiah, the Washington Post’s Global Opinions editor, just deleted this that said, “White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s’. And not calling for revenge”:

The lies & tears of White women hath wrought: -The 1921 Tulsa Massacre

-Murder of Emmet Till

-Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements

-53% of white women voting for Trump. White women are lucky that we are just calling them "Karen's". And not calling for revenge. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

And, yes, we have a screenshot:

“Wild” puts it mildly:

Absolutely wild tweet from WaPo's global opinion editor https://t.co/KtuqEbTfeN — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 29, 2020

We’d love an explanation, too:

What does “revenge” against “white women” look like in your mind, Washington Post editor? Be as specific and detailed as possible. https://t.co/smnuknpf8V — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2020

Keep in mind, this is the same paper that got a liberal woman fired over a Halloween costume mocking Megyn Kelly’s take of blackface. But this is OK?

I'm starting to think that being an absolute lunatic is in the job description for our country's major newspapers https://t.co/TzUKQOzpYK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2020

Great job, everyone:

Tweets like this cause young white Americans to become even more extreme in their politics. Congrats https://t.co/Dv5ZqHS8JF — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2020

