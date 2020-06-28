WTF.

Karen Attiah, the Washington Post’s Global Opinions editor, just deleted this that said, “White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s’. And not calling for revenge”:

And, yes, we have a screenshot:

“Wild” puts it mildly:

We’d love an explanation, too:

Keep in mind, this is the same paper that got a liberal woman fired over a Halloween costume mocking Megyn Kelly’s take of blackface. But this is OK?

Great job, everyone:

