The NBA and the NBA Players Association are getting ready to allow players to replace the name on the back of their jersey with a statement on social justice:

The NBA announced that players will be able to show social-justice statements on the backs of their jerseys when the season restarts on July 30 in Orlando, following delays linked to the coronavirus pandemic.​ https://t.co/iet6QaFTbm — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 28, 2020

LOL. The season started bowing down to China over Hong Kong. Can “FREE HONG KONG” go on the back of the jersey or nah?

Will they be allowed to make a statement about showing support for the Hong Kong protesters? https://t.co/sJ1QGNH6Ly — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2020

Or how about something about the Uyghurs? Can that be on a jersey?

Unless it says "Free Hong Kong" or "Google Uyghurs" of course https://t.co/5XOQFrpMSr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020

We’d be OK with it *IF* the players did this:

Excited to see all the FREE THE UIGHURS jerseys tbqh. https://t.co/Zn1oEuMOIH — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 28, 2020

Since Nike is involved, we won’t hold our breath on any anti-China messages, however:

Sources: The NBPA currently is working with the NBA and Nike to give players the option of replacing their last name on their jersey with a statement on social justice. More details to come soon. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2020

And we’re not sure politicizing sports even more than it is will do anything to bring America together:

“To be able to use your platform and your brand, the NBA, your team to help bring the country together is something that a lot of people care deeply about.” –@MichaelGRubin on a report that NBA players may be allowed to use their jerseys to make a statement on social justice. pic.twitter.com/psw4Yl6AAy — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 28, 2020

***