The NBA and the NBA Players Association are getting ready to allow players to replace the name on the back of their jersey with a statement on social justice:

LOL. The season started bowing down to China over Hong Kong. Can “FREE HONG KONG” go on the back of the jersey or nah?

Or how about something about the Uyghurs? Can that be on a jersey?

We’d be OK with it *IF* the players did this:

Since Nike is involved, we won’t hold our breath on any anti-China messages, however:

And we’re not sure politicizing sports even more than it is will do anything to bring America together:

