A Louisville man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a protester at a demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor:

The suspect, Steven Nelson Lopez, was identified by witnesses and apparently caught on video shooting into the crowd:

Oh, and he NEVER should have been out on the street. From ABC News:

Lopez had previously attended protests at the park and been arrested twice before on rioting related charges, according to Louisville police.

Lopez reportedly was at the demonstration earlier, but got into an argument with other protesters and then returned with a gun:

The victim, 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, was a photographer:

Lopez was wounded after armed protesters returned fire. From the AP:

Lopez was wounded in the leg by gunfire from bystanders at the park who were defending themselves, the arrest citation said. He has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

So a bad guy with a gun, who never should have been out on the street, was stopped by some good people with a gun? Good to hear.

