We knew this was coming. . .

Gathering in large crowds is bad again:

Crowds pack Arizona river as U.S. posts record COVID cases for three days running https://t.co/rR2RMzIVVv pic.twitter.com/hZ4izjsgRJ â€” Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2020

But itâ€™s still OK in some situations, of course:

LIVE: Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago pic.twitter.com/06GbKtqP8l â€” Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 28, 2020

Can you spot the difference?

Media update: mass gatherings are good again! Hard to keep up, but I think I get it now. https://t.co/Fv4n5MaO2X â€” Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 28, 2020

Weâ€™re going to need some accountability on this one of these days:

Iâ€™m sorry, are people not supposed to gather outside in large crowds now again? https://t.co/0WopCuMyTx â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2020

Because weâ€™re just about done with this hypocrisy:

It amazing how the press is so incredibly hypocriticalâ€¦â€¦ https://t.co/3QG7LtrE6Q â€” EducatÃ«dHillbillyâ„¢ (@RobProvince) June 28, 2020

At least theyâ€™re not picking on Florida:

"We can't keep letting Ron DeSantis get away with this" https://t.co/1Xr9RGZNj2 â€” Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020

The double standard does need to end:

Wag your finger at me about not wearing a mask all you want. Iâ€™m not doing it until the double standard ends, and the â€˜cancel everythingâ€™ movement ends. I donâ€™t care what happens to society if this is how itâ€™s going to be. https://t.co/mXsZq13tcT â€” Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 28, 2020

***