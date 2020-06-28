We knew this was coming. . .
Gathering in large crowds is bad again:
Crowds pack Arizona river as U.S. posts record COVID cases for three days running https://t.co/rR2RMzIVVv pic.twitter.com/hZ4izjsgRJ
â€” Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2020
But itâ€™s still OK in some situations, of course:
LIVE: Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago pic.twitter.com/06GbKtqP8l
â€” Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 28, 2020
Can you spot the difference?
Media update: mass gatherings are good again!
Hard to keep up, but I think I get it now. https://t.co/Fv4n5MaO2X
â€” Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 28, 2020
Weâ€™re going to need some accountability on this one of these days:
Iâ€™m sorry, are people not supposed to gather outside in large crowds now again? https://t.co/0WopCuMyTx
â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2020
Because weâ€™re just about done with this hypocrisy:
It amazing how the press is so incredibly hypocriticalâ€¦â€¦ https://t.co/3QG7LtrE6Q
â€” EducatÃ«dHillbillyâ„¢ (@RobProvince) June 28, 2020
At least theyâ€™re not picking on Florida:
"We can't keep letting Ron DeSantis get away with this" https://t.co/1Xr9RGZNj2
â€” Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020
The double standard does need to end:
Wag your finger at me about not wearing a mask all you want.
Iâ€™m not doing it until the double standard ends, and the â€˜cancel everythingâ€™ movement ends. I donâ€™t care what happens to society if this is how itâ€™s going to be. https://t.co/mXsZq13tcT
â€” Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 28, 2020
