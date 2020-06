We knew this was coming. . .

Gathering in large crowds is bad again:

Crowds pack Arizona river as U.S. posts record COVID cases for three days running https://t.co/rR2RMzIVVv pic.twitter.com/hZ4izjsgRJ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2020

But it’s still OK in some situations, of course:

LIVE: Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago pic.twitter.com/06GbKtqP8l — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 28, 2020

Can you spot the difference?

Media update: mass gatherings are good again! Hard to keep up, but I think I get it now. https://t.co/Fv4n5MaO2X — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 28, 2020

We’re going to need some accountability on this one of these days:

I’m sorry, are people not supposed to gather outside in large crowds now again? https://t.co/0WopCuMyTx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2020

Because we’re just about done with this hypocrisy:

It amazing how the press is so incredibly hypocritical…… https://t.co/3QG7LtrE6Q — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 28, 2020

At least they’re not picking on Florida:

"We can't keep letting Ron DeSantis get away with this" https://t.co/1Xr9RGZNj2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020

The double standard does need to end:

Wag your finger at me about not wearing a mask all you want. I’m not doing it until the double standard ends, and the ‘cancel everything’ movement ends. I don’t care what happens to society if this is how it’s going to be. https://t.co/mXsZq13tcT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 28, 2020

