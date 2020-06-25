It’s official. The “Dixie Chicks” are no more. From now on they want to be known as just “The Chicks”:

Dixie Chicks are changing their name: The trio is now called The Chicks. https://t.co/sTAI98Fenj — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) June 25, 2020

This is our reaction:

“D Chicks” would have sounded odd:

I see they decided that going the "Lady Antebellum" route by shortening it to "Lady A" wouldn't work quite so well with their band name. https://t.co/G73sVDY9rt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 25, 2020

But just “The Chicks”? Who wants to tell them:

once they find out that "chick" can be used as a pejorative term towards women, they'll change their name to "The" https://t.co/bT0OGRYiGh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 25, 2020

“Ridiculously sexist”:

erm excuse me "chicks" is ridiculously sexist this is not cool https://t.co/iMU0sGV5hB — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) June 25, 2020

Any other suggestions?

That's still very offensive to women. This isn't good enough. They should be called ________. https://t.co/idL04D91sv — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 25, 2020

Or, better yet:

Still offensive. Just disband and that’ll do the trick. https://t.co/bRoZhfPFDY — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 25, 2020

And all eyes are on “Dixie Cups”:

Just realized we're overdue for a handwringing column about the Koch-owned Dixie Cup brand https://t.co/lgQftstdKX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 25, 2020

***