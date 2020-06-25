It’s official. The “Dixie Chicks” are no more. From now on they want to be known as just “The Chicks”:

This is our reaction:

“D Chicks” would have sounded odd:

But just “The Chicks”? Who wants to tell them:

“Ridiculously sexist”:

Any other suggestions?

Or, better yet:

And all eyes are on “Dixie Cups”:

***

