And now they’re coming after the “Star-Spangled Banner,” first written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and adopted as the national anthem by a congressional resolution in 1931:

And… there goes the national anthem… https://t.co/Jd6CH5GQGJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 25, 2020

From the article:

“‘The Star-Spangled Banner was written by Francis Scott Key, who was literally born into a wealthy, slave-holding family in Maryland,” explains Powell. “He was a very well-to-do lawyer in Washington, D.C., and eventually became very close to President Andrew Jackson, who was the Donald Trump of his time, which means that there was a lot of hate and violence and division. At that time, there were attacks on Native Americans and Black folks — both free Black folks and folks who were slaves — and Francis Scott Key was very much a part of that.

One suggestion? Replacing it with John Lennon’s “Imagine”:

Not just “no.” How about, “HELL NO NEVER EVER”?

Speak up now, guys, because this is coming:

Hey Americans, get it yet?#BLM and Democrats literally want to tear your country apart.

No joke, literally tear everything that is America apart and burn it to the ground. If you aren’t ok with that. You better start speaking up. 🤷🏼‍♀️https://t.co/23gDrIZc8e — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) June 25, 2020

