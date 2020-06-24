Bubba Wallace just released a new statement on the “noose” which will go a long way to fixing what he said to Don Lemon last night:
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 24, 2020
Much better, but. . .
You probably should have consulted with your PR team before you went on Don Lemon last night.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2020
. . .a day late:
You should have gone with this yesterday. This was a massive unforced error and your media team did you no favors.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 24, 2020
This is good advice for everyone, TBH:
This is muchhhhhhh better of a response here.
Next time, skip Don Lemon. https://t.co/V2IpeiZmYO
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020
And as this fake hate crime draws to a close, please enjoy this supercut of media coverage of the “noose” hype:
SUPERCUT!
Media Hype NASCAR 'Noose' as Obvious Hate Crime pic.twitter.com/omqRxmoXyv
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020
Via Twitchy favorite Tom Elliott at Grabien if you’d like to share a link:
Online: https://t.co/wtYjGbx3Ba
On YT: https://t.co/nEtntkPrwM
On FB: https://t.co/c4VAGoAz8i
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020
