President Trump tweeted this morning that he’s “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property”

He also tweeted that it’s retroactive and “there will be no exceptions”:

Trending

He was tweeting in response to what happened in Lafayette Park last night where rioters attempted to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson:

And since there are dozens of these rioters ON CAMERA, arresting them should be easy, no?

Smile!

 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpLafayette Park