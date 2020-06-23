As coronavirus cases increase in California. . .

. . . L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says it’s “highly likely” this surge is “connected to mass protests”:

But the next line from the Los Angles Times article tells us we will never know because contact tracers were ordered not to ask about protests:

But because contact tracers do not track cases that stem from public settings, it’s often impossible to pinpoint the origin of spread at such events, particularly given that the protests occurred while the county was lifting many of its stay-at-home restrictions.

Remember, they’re the party of science but not when the science might make them look bad:

She did say that the protests were allowed when all of this was beginning:

And we’ll note libs are not happy with her linking the surge to the mass gatherings:

Again, “listen to the experts!” they say, just not all the time.

