Uh oh, Dems. . .

Stories of President Trump’s demise, at least in Michigan, are just a tad premature:

Pollster Who Got It Right in 2016: Michigan a Dead Heat https://t.co/3BSrPeBRNy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 22, 2020

From RealClearPolitics on why this poll matters:

Cahaly’s polls in 2016 also showed Donald Trump winning Pennsylvania – again, he was nearly alone in projecting Trump’s narrow victory there – and thus taking the White House. Cahaly’s success continued in 2018, most conspicuously in Florida. He was one of the few pollsters whose data showed Ron DeSantis beating Andrew Gillum in the Florida gubernatorial race and Rick Scott besting incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson in the Senate race. Cahaly’s firm, the Trafalgar Group, has emerged from the last two political cycles as one of the most accurate polling operations in America.

“Cue Jaws theme song”:

Cue Jaws theme song: Pollster Who Got It Right in 2016: Michigan a Dead Heat https://t.co/flY98HKqk4 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 22, 2020

Even Michigan-based Ron Fournier agrees:

Surely Democrats in DC know better — they nailed 2016, after all — but ⁦@DebDingell⁩, me and this pollster think Michigan is still a tossup. Via @TomBevanRCP⁩ https://t.co/NHjjGcGEp7 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) June 23, 2020

Let’s hope!

I brought back Cars & Jobs. Will do it again for Michigan, & everywhere else!!! https://t.co/PbJdI5T8WK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

