It was a bloody Father’s Day holiday in Chicago with over 60 people shot and at least 10 dead over the weekend:
Chicago shooting: Toddler, teen girl among 10 dead, 67 shot in gun violence on Father's Day weekend https://t.co/EnVPC4m9Td
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 22, 2020
This number included a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old:
60 people shot this weekend in Chicago. Deaths include children ages 3 and 13.
America has a choice — whether or not to become Chicago on a national basis!
My article on the reality of my city, the canary in the mine:https://t.co/N4H58qgFZw pic.twitter.com/AroQ8c23mX
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 21, 2020
Where’s the protest for the little kids who were killed?
There have been 60 people shot in Chicago this weekend, 9 have died. Among the victims are a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old. Not a word from #BlackLivesMatter. But if a cop shot one of them, during a crime, we would have another month of protests. It is about politics not lives.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 21, 2020
“We cannot become numb to this madness,” but we are, aren’t we?
Pastor @IraAcree: “This is a horrific Father’s Day,” after nine people were killed (including a 3-year-old), and 60 people were wounded in shootings in #Chicago last night. “We cannot become numb to this madness,”he said. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/1C8Pyg84aW
— Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) June 21, 2020
And this sad picture says it all of the Chicago police addressing the media. No other journos could be bothered to attend? This is PATHETIC:
#Chicago_police addressing the weekend violence pic.twitter.com/AU6WM73ceD
— Michele Fiore (@michelehana) June 21, 2020
Ad the reward for the killer of the 3-year-old is only at $2500:
3-year-old Mekhi James was killed by gunfire, there's now a $2500 reward for info leading to his killer's capturehttps://t.co/eIkGZnfC9E @cbschicago
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) June 21, 2020
Don’t look now, but this is happening in many major cities. New York:
New York City Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports – ABC7 New York https://t.co/EcTFCxGRRI
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 21, 2020
Minneapolis:
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting https://t.co/3iAJYVR18L pic.twitter.com/PNvMmUukE1
— Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) June 21, 2020
Charlotte:
2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party https://t.co/fFHS5vgZaE
— FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) June 22, 2020
Maybe consider #RefundThePolice? Just a thought.
***