It was a bloody Father’s Day holiday in Chicago with over 60 people shot and at least 10 dead over the weekend:

This number included a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old:

Where’s the protest for the little kids who were killed?

“We cannot become numb to this madness,” but we are, aren’t we?

And this sad picture says it all of the Chicago police addressing the media. No other journos could be bothered to attend? This is PATHETIC:

Ad the reward for the killer of the 3-year-old is only at $2500:

Don’t look now, but this is happening in many major cities. New York:

Minneapolis:

Charlotte:

Maybe consider #RefundThePolice? Just a thought.

***

Tags: Chicago