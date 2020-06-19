It sure looks like President Trump was forced to intervene and get the planned curfew in Tulsa rescinded tonight ahead of tomorrow’s #MAGA rally:

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

The mayor had put the curfew in place in anticipation of possible conflict between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters:

Tulsa's mayor has reversed a curfew put in place to avoid conflict between #MAGA supporters at the President's rally and a #BlackLivesMatter protest https://t.co/fR16VYTaFw — Kathryn Diss (@KathrynDiss) June 19, 2020

According to reports, the Secret Service was consulted before the curfew was discussed:

JUST IN: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum rescinds curfew for the weekend, saying he initially enacted the curfew after consultation w/ Secret Service, but today “we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, the state Supreme Court ruled supporters do not have to wear masks inside the arena if they choose not to:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending President Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/v5UTiiBeB4 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 19, 2020

And we’re on for tomorrow!

