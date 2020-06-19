And just like that, everything we thought we knew about the coronavirus could be changed, literally because of Italian sewage. Via Bloomberg News:

So, if corona was in Italy in early December, that means it was spreading much, much earlier than anyone ever thought:

“There was no way anyone was going to stop this”:

And before you mock the sewage thing, there are other studies that back this up:

So, when did China START lying to the world?

***

