And just like that, everything we thought we knew about the coronavirus could be changed, literally because of Italian sewage. Via Bloomberg News:

Well, looks like my theories are going to be scientifically supported: Coronavirus was present in Milan and Turin’s sewage systems as early as December, two months before the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Italy, a new study shows https://t.co/bIO8S5qOBF via @bpolitics — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 19, 2020

So, if corona was in Italy in early December, that means it was spreading much, much earlier than anyone ever thought:

2/ I've often thought how hard it would be to discover a novel respiratory pathogen in the middle of flu season, anywhere in the world. There is bound to be a delay. If you're not looking for something, you probably aren't going to find it right away. #covid19 — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) June 19, 2020

“There was no way anyone was going to stop this”:

The obvious problem? If the virus was in Italy in December, it was likely in in the UK, France and NY by late Dec or early Jan. There was no way anyone was going to stop this. China therefore owns the Lion's share of the blame for failing to tell the truth. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 19, 2020

And before you mock the sewage thing, there are other studies that back this up:

There are studies from elsewhere (including Stanford and Michigan) that showed they could detect COVID activity rates in the sewage. I know its disgusting, but it is an interesting way to track the viral rates. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 19, 2020

So, when did China START lying to the world?

HOLD UP. December 18th? That means the virus was in Italy in EARLY December. China HAS to have been lying longer than even December. They didn't report the first case until Dec 29th, right? https://t.co/YS6rpBlimf — RBe (@RBPundit) June 19, 2020

