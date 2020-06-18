So, the story we told you about earlier this morning and the random woman fired from her job because she dressed up as Megyn Kelly in blackface two years ago. . .

I cannot believe this got assigned and written (and at feature length!) https://t.co/7IBTF8ytja — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 18, 2020

. . .It was written by Marc Fisher who has pulled this before. Remember this?

Scott McMillan, a 56-year-old lawyer, tweeted that it's more vital to revive the economy than to save people who are ‘not productive,’ like the elderly and infirm. So I called his parents. https://t.co/czDOkbGI49 — Marc Fisher (@mffisher) March 25, 2020

And we thought calling this random guy’s parents was bad:

You actually ran and told on him to his parents because he had an opinion you didn’t like? https://t.co/PzOGWBH1hn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 26, 2020

Garbage journalism and the Post has some explaining to do:

The argument about whether the woman at the party “suffered enough already” is beside the point. The Post’s job isn’t to ensure that individuals learn lessons or suffer the right consequences. It’s to report news, and this isn’t news. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 18, 2020

***