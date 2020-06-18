On June 5, Taco Bell muted their social media channels for a week to “reflect, learn, and listen” about racism and violence toward Black people:

Read the full letter from our CEO, Mark King. We're muting our channels for the rest of the week to reflect, learn, and listen. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 2, 2020

And now #RIPTacoBell is trending because a manager fired someone for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask to work:

Taco Bell manager firing an employee for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/pFd6Wn4u2f — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020

This happened at a restaurant in Youngstown, Ohio:

#RIPtacobell is trending on twitter this morning. Here's the backstory from the Youngstown man who says he was fired for wearing a #BLM mask @21WFMJ @21WFMJNews https://t.co/ggltm4Rpz4 — Christa Lamendola (@ChristaonAir) June 18, 2020

Uh-oh, Taco Bell:

Businesses need to open their eyes and realize we're at critical mass with social tension. Now is not the time to show their asses and fire employees for being aware and awake. If they don't support their workers, the masses won't support their bottom line. #RIPTacoBell — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) June 18, 2020

What’s funny is that they’re going to boycott all “family-owned & operated” franchises because one franchise fired one dude:

Support your local, family-owned & operated Mexican restaurants. #RIPTacoBell — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) June 18, 2020

But, hey, fighting white supremacy has casualties:

White supremacy is telling a person that saying or wearing a mask that states "Black Lives Matter" is political or divisive #RIPTacoBell — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 18, 2020

And it will be quite easy for people who have never eaten at a Taco Bell to boycott Taco Bell:

#RIPTacoBell

I've never eaten or bought anything from there, but sharing for those that have. https://t.co/zpBxaAqwWm — Elayna Fernandez (@thePositiveMOM_) June 18, 2020

Thank you for your non-sacrifice, sir:

I’d love to say #RIPTacoBell for not supporting #BlackLivesMatter but it’s @tacobell. I haven’t been to one in 10 years. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/axGDaOICZf — Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) June 18, 2020

Taco Bell corporate is investigating but said they are “in the process of considering the need to revise mask and uniform requirements to address recent concerns. From WFMJ NBC 21:

“We are working with our franchisee that operates this location to understand what happened. We are committed to fighting racial injustice and are hosting open forums to give restaurant teams an opportunity to discuss racism in America. Our priority is to be an inclusive brand while keeping our team members and customers safe.” Taco Bell corporate added that they introduced masks in the restaurants in April for the safety of team members and guests. Due to supply restrictions, they have allowed team members to bring in their own alternative facial coverings. As this is a fluid situation, they say they’re in the process of considering the need to revise mask and uniform requirements to address recent concerns.

***