On June 5, Taco Bell muted their social media channels for a week to “reflect, learn, and listen” about racism and violence toward Black people:

And now #RIPTacoBell is trending because a manager fired someone for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask to work:

This happened at a restaurant in Youngstown, Ohio:

Uh-oh, Taco Bell:

What’s funny is that they’re going to boycott all “family-owned & operated” franchises because one franchise fired one dude:

But, hey, fighting white supremacy has casualties:

And it will be quite easy for people who have never eaten at a Taco Bell to boycott Taco Bell:

Thank you for your non-sacrifice, sir:

Taco Bell corporate is investigating but said they are “in the process of considering the need to revise mask and uniform requirements to address recent concerns. From WFMJ NBC 21:

“We are working with our franchisee that operates this location to understand what happened. We are committed to fighting racial injustice and are hosting open forums to give restaurant teams an opportunity to discuss racism in America. Our priority is to be an inclusive brand while keeping our team members and customers safe.”
Taco Bell corporate added that they introduced masks in the restaurants in April for the safety of team members and guests. Due to supply restrictions, they have allowed team members to bring in their own alternative facial coverings. As this is a fluid situation, they say they’re in the process of considering the need to revise mask and uniform requirements to address recent concerns.
