Here we go again. . .

A “noose” was found hanging in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on Monday. . .

. . .and this triggered a state hate-crimes investigation ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

But the investigation found that the “noose” was not actually a noose at all:

It was “rope left over from a construction scaffold”:

This is great news, but we get the feeling that many wanted this to be a hate crime.

