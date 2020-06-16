Video via South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense showed the moment that North Korea blew up its liaison office with South Korea which is located in Kaesong, on the North Korean side of the border:

Dramatic video from South Korea's Ministry of National Defense showing North Korea blowing up the liaison office with South Koreahttps://t.co/HIMAMG16uE pic.twitter.com/Vn6CCbG9tZ — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) June 16, 2020

Boy, that will surely show them!

North Korea says the inter-Korean liaison office was "tragically ruined with a terrific explosion." The was meant "to surely force human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes," says KCNA. pic.twitter.com/VpXRQYesZW — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) June 16, 2020

It was a rather nice building to just go and destroy:

This is the building (inter-Korean liaison office) North Korea may have just blown up. They had threatened to do so in recent days. (Pic from Hankyoreh) pic.twitter.com/MnmQOXTRwx — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 16, 2020

Kaesong is located just over the border with South Korea:

@yonhaptweet graphic showing the location and facade of the blown-up liaison office. Sleek new building that just opened its doors Sept. 2018. pic.twitter.com/B5uVq742HA — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) June 16, 2020

South Korean staff had vacated the building earlier this year:

South Koreans had offices on the 2nd floor, North Koreans on the 4th. Meeting rooms conveniently on 3rd. South Korean staff decamped earlier this year out of coronavirus concerns. — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) June 16, 2020

South Korea says they will “respond strongly”:

South Korea has expressed "strong regret" at North Korea's destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office and vows to "respond strongly" if the North takes further steps to worsen the situation. — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) June 16, 2020

Hopefully this doesn’t mean they blow up one of their own buildings in retaliation:

South Korea's military also warns it will "respond strongly" to further North Korean military provocations. — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) June 16, 2020

***