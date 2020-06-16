Video via South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense showed the moment that North Korea blew up its liaison office with South Korea which is located in Kaesong, on the North Korean side of the border:

Boy, that will surely show them!

It was a rather nice building to just go and destroy:

Kaesong is located just over the border with South Korea:

South Korean staff had vacated the building earlier this year:

South Korea says they will “respond strongly”:

Hopefully this doesn’t mean they blow up one of their own buildings in retaliation:

***

