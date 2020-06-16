If someone ever invents an award for a “perfect tweet,” then we would like to humbly submit this one from Domino’s Pizza in response to Rick Wilson attacking the pizza chain over a tweet from 8 years ago.
“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya”:
Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya.
— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020
And we’re officially dead:
Good response, Domino’s. https://t.co/tPhqcxuhRg
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2020
Twitter has been redeemed:
For all of its serious flaws, there will never be a better website than Twitter dot com. https://t.co/G7caz0wWEQ
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 16, 2020
And this is how you deal with the mob:
Thank you @dominos for standing by your customers and telling the Twitter rage mob to pound sand. https://t.co/eE8zZ0bOaF
— Mack Collier (@MackCollier) June 16, 2020
Time for Wilson to log off:
You know you need to log off when you get dragged by a pizza company https://t.co/DFnMBImbDH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2020
But we are enjoying it:
Rick Wilson has been KO'd by a pizza chain. You absolutely love to see it. https://t.co/B4z2376hv1
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2020
TBH, this makes us love Domino’s even more:
I’m having Domino’s for dinner tonight 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 https://t.co/pZllUxLSSl
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 16, 2020
Congress approved, even:
Ordering some Domino’s tonight. Simple sanity is a low bar, but one that I will take right now. https://t.co/XgXKQhqW34
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 16, 2020
The hero we didn’t ask for, but NEED:
Domino's Pizza, the hero we never asked for? #NotEverythingIsPolitical https://t.co/cMSy2LwJfe
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 16, 2020
